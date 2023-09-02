Seema Pahwa says her ‘Yaatris’ character has a sense of unfulfilled passion and dreams

Veteran actress-director Seema Pahwa, who is known for her work in ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’, ‘Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi’, ‘Bala’, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and others, has shared that her character of a mother in the upcoming film ‘Yaatris’ brings with itself a sense of unfulfilled passion and dreams.

The actress will be starring alongside Raghubir Yadav, Jamie Lever, Anuraag Malhan, and Chahatt Khanna in the film which has been directed by Harish Vyas.

Talking about what prompted her to take up the role, Seema shared: "I thoroughly enjoy portraying the role of a mother on screen, which is why I decided to take on this character. The concept is highly engaging, and I am genuinely fond of the storyline. Additionally, I have immense respect for Harish as a director, as he showcased a profound understanding of the subject matter. It was his expertise that motivated me to embrace this role.”

The actress further mentioned that throughout her career, she has portrayed a wide range of motherly characters, each unique and self-contained.

This character different from all other portrayals: “The character I'm currently exploring brings with it a sense of unfulfilled passion and dreams. She finds herself unsure of how to achieve her aspirations, leading to a certain level of confusion. This particular role allows me to showcase her personal journey, transcending the typical expectations of a devoted mother whose sole desire is the happiness and success of her family and children.”

“She is a middle-class woman who selflessly devoted herself to her family, leaving her own dreams unfulfilled. One of her primary desires is to establish her own shop and achieve financial security. While the film explores the concept of finding joy in everyday moments, her happiness is tied to materialistic goals and the unfulfilled aspects of her life. It delves into her journey of discovering authentic happiness. This character embarks on a unique and compelling narrative path.” she added.

Produced by Kuku Mohanka of Akion Entertainment, ‘Yaatris’ is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on October 6.