Sexy? Well, she already knows it! Rakul Preet Singh's pictures have set the internet on fire

Rakul Preet Singh has made her acting debut in the south industry has come a long way in her film industry career. Now, by delivering back to back stellar performances on the silver screen, she has established herself in the industry.

Rakul has millions of followers on various social media platforms as she is an avid social media user. She keeps her fans updated by sharing her pictures from time to time.

She shares her photos from exotic beach vacations to workout videos. Her mesmerizing beauty keeps connected with her followers by giving them a glimpse of her life.

The sizzling siren, grabbed everyone's attention when she flaunted her flawless well-toned body in a blue swimwear, which set the mercury levels rising. She was last seen in Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria's 'Marjaavaan'.

You can check out her sizzling pictures:





Rakul is a Delhi-born actress is one among the few Indian heroines to juggle between multiple film industries on India. She has almost romanced all the top heroes of South cinema, so recently, she has given Bollywood blockbusters like 'Aiyaary' and 'De DePyaar De'.

while talking about her work front then Rakul will soon be seen in 'Indian 2' with Kamal Haasan in the lead role, who's also an Indian cinema's stalwart.

Meanwhile, she has recently started shooting with Arjun Kapoor for her next untitled Bollywood film.