Shabana Azmi Resumes Her Shooting And Joins The Sets Of Nikkhil Advani's Moghuls

A few days ago, the Central Government has given its nod to resume the shootings of movies and TV programs. From then, slowly all the filmmakers are resuming their shootings with all the new schedules. Thus, even actors are also joining the sets and are getting back to normalcy after 4 months of unwanted Covid-19 break. Off late, Bollywood's veteran actress Shabana Azmi also resumed her shooting and joined the sets of Nikkhil Advani's web series 'Moghuls'. She took to her Instagram and dropped a pic of her from the sets.





In this post, Shabana Azmi's half pic is seen… Her look is beautifully enhanced with grandeur and antique silver ornaments. She also wrote, "Resumed shooting after March 14th! On the sets of Nikkhil Advani's Moghuls the new normal in place ! Not allowed to share picture so the frame is deliberate and not due to my poor photographic skills!!!".

'Moghuls' being a periodic drama has grandeur sets… This web series is an adaptation of Alex Rutherford's historical fiction novel, 'Empire of the Moghul' which is a six-volume story.

Shabana Azmi will essay the role of Babur's grandmother Esan Daulat. This small screen series also has Dia Mirza portraying the role of Khanzada Begum and Ronit Roy will be seen as 'Babur'. This web series has the story of 'Mughals' and their journey from Kabul to India.

Moghuls is directed by Nikkhil Advani and is bankrolled by Nikhhil Advani and Monisha Advani under Emmay Entertainment banner. It will air on Hotstar Specials OTT platform.