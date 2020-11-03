Shah Rukh Khan Celebrates His Birthday Day At Burj Khalifa And Receives A Surprise From Karan Johar

Bollywood King Khan SRK has celebrated his 55th birthday in Dubai amid his family members and Kolkata Knight Riders IPL team. Well, on this special day he was far away from Mumbai and all his close friends and fans missed him to the core… The whole social media was filled with Shah Rukh's birthday wishes and many of his fans celebrated this occasion virtually. Off late, this DDLJ actor has received an amazing surprise from his close pals Manish Malhotra and Karan Johar… They both made awed him with the glitzy birthday post 'Happy Birthday' which can be seen at Dubai's picturesque tourist spot 'Burj Khalifa'. The whole building has been lit with glitzy lights…

Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra have posted the videos on their Instagram accounts and wished him with an amazing surprise…





Karan Johar penned a sweet note on the occasion of SRK's birthday and surprises him by connecting virtually… "Happy birthday @iamsrk !! Love you !! May the lights shine on forever .... ❤️❤️❤️".

The video shows off SRK turning extreme happy after witnessing the lights of the Burj Khalia. He also thanked all his fans and Karan for this awesome birthday surprise.

Manish Malhotra





Even Manish posted the same video and wished him, "The one and only .. fabulous @iamsrk".





Even Shah Rukh Khan also posted the same video on his Instagram and thanked his friend for making himself see on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. "Verified

It's nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend #MohamedAlabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film. Thanks & love u all @burjkhalifa & @emaardubai . Being my own guest in Dubai... my kids mighty impressed and me is loving it!".

Shah Rukh posed in a complete new look with long bob haircut and hair tied up in a small pony.

Even Suhana Khan also shares an adorable pic on her Instagram stories and makes us witness the birthday celebrations at Burj Khalifa…













It was all a fun-filled and happy day for our dear SRK as he celebrated his birthday in Dubai amid his family members…