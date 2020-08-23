Shah Rukh Khan Extends Wishes To His Fans And Bids Adieu To Ganapati Bappa

All the film stars have celebrated the 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival with much zeal and joy… Most of the actors took to their social media accounts and dropped the 'Ganesh Chaturthi' wishes and also showed off their beautifully decorated 'Ganapati Bappa'. As it is the second day of 'Ganesh Navratri', a few Bollywood celebrities are bidding adieu to their little Ganesha's in an eco-friendly manner. After Shilpa Shetty, now our dear Bollywood King Khan Shah Rukh Khan extended his 'Ganesh Chaturthi' wishes to all his fans and doled out that, 'Visarjan' is done…





He dropped a black and white image of himself and wrote, "Prayers and visarjan done... This #GaneshChaturthi, may Lord Ganesha bestow upon you and your loved ones, blessings and happiness... Ganpati Bappa Morya!".

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates each and every festival with much joy along with his family and always stay close to his fans through social media. So, he extended 'Ganesh Chaturthi' wishes to all his fans and shared his happiness with his fans!!!

Coming to his work front, he was last seen in Zero movie along with Katrina Kaif. Well, he is absent from the big screens for one year and is still waiting for the right project. If the reports turn true, he will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's action flick. It will be confirmed only after an official announcement is made.