Shah Rukh Khan Shares Feeling Like an Outsider at Karan Johar’s Lavish Parties
Shah Rukh Khan reveals he feels like an outsider at Karan Johar's lavish parties, saying he doesn’t fit in with the high-profile crowd at these gatherings.
Recently, Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan talked candidly about his experiences attending Karan Johar's extravagant parties, admitting that he frequently feels alienated in those social settings.
Despite his fame and his longtime connection with Johar, SRK admitted in an open discussion that he doesn't always feel comfortable at these lavish events. In a hilarious admission, he said, "I sometimes feel like there isn't a single person who is like me at Karan's parties."
According to the King Khan, he feels out of place among the usual audience at Johar's gatherings because of their glitzy environment and prominent industry people. It is an entirely different universe. The spirit and way of life of the people there are completely different from mine," Shah Rukh acknowledged.
The actor nevertheless highlighted his close relationship with Karan Johar and conveyed his appreciation for their long-lasting friendship. Johar, who is renowned for throwing some of Bollywood's most prestigious parties, is regarded as one of SRK's closest friends in the business, and their friendship is well known.
The sharp contrast between Shah Rukh's own grounded nature and the glamorous world of Bollywood's highest echelons is brought to light by his remarks. His candidness about feeling like a "outsider" provides a novel viewpoint on the difficulties and distractions of living in the spotlight.