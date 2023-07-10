Shah Rukh Khan Shares ‘Jawan’ Trailer With Excited Fans, Full Details Inside

The preview of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film 'Jawan', released on Monday by Red Chillies Entertainment, was greeted with euphoria among his fans. Khan appears in a never-before-seen appearance and can be seen pulling off high-octane action scenes in the two-minute, 12-second trailer. It also includes Deepika Padukone, who was seen with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, wearing a red sari in the rain.

Also, glimpses of Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi can be seen in their respective roles in Jawan's premiere video. In the trailer, the Bollywood superstar may be saying, “Main jab villain banta hu toh mere samne koi bhi hero tikk nahi paata” (No hero can stand in front of me when I become a villain).

Shah Rukh Khan's latest film Pathaan was immensely popular with his Indian and international fans, and Jawan is expected to create the same magic. Jawan, which is directed by Atlee, also has Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in major roles. The film also features a guest appearance by Deepika Padukone. Jawan is scheduled to hit theaters on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.