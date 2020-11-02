Shah Rukh Khan Thanked All His Fans And Friends For All Their Wonderful Birthday Wishes…

Bollywood's ace actor Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 55th birthday today… He turned a year older and is celebrating his birthday in Dubai as he flew to the desert city to support his team in Dream 11 IPL 2020 season. The whole social media is filled with his birthday wishes… Even B-Town actors Aamir Khan to Kareena Kapoor Khan, most of them took to their Twitter and Instagram accounts and wished their dear co-star. Off late, our dear 'Zero' actor thanked all his fans and friends for showering love on him with their wonderful birthday wishes.



Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter account and dropped a video message and thanked all and sundry for showering love on him on the occasion of his 55th birthday… Have a look!

Thank you all... hope to see you soon again. Stay safe... Love always! pic.twitter.com/oSw7qLP6bE — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 2, 2020

Through this video, SRK thanked all his fans for wishing him… He also mentioned a few social media fan associations for specially wishing him. He also thanked all his fans who are organizing blood donation camps and helping the people in needy and donating PPE kits on this day… ""I think this is the most wonderful work that we can do because you can't be a lover boy like me without spreading love." Finally, he told, we will have a bigger party next year as 56 is bigger than 55 and have lots of fun!!!



On the other hand, as SRK flew to Dubai, his residence 'Mannat' got a deserted look unlike every year as it will be filled with fans… Shah Rukh has requested his fans not to gather near his home keeping the rapid spread of Covid-19 pandemic in the mind.

But all his fans made sure, they celebrate SRK's birthday virtually and filled the social media with the wishes… Even a few Bollywood actors have wished Shah Rukh through their Twitter and Instagram accounts… Have a look!

Aamir Khan

Many many happy returns of the day Shah 🤗



May good health always be with you. Everything else you have already earned & will continue to earn.



May you continue to bring joy, happiness and hope to millions of people around the globe, me included !



Lots of love.

a.@iamsrk — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) November 2, 2020







Tiger Shroff

Happy birthday to the king of kings @iamsrk! Hope you have an amazing year sir with the best of health and happiness! Lots of love — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) November 2, 2020





Kareena Kapoor Khan





Rajkummar Rao





Amaal Malik

I cannot describe what I feel when I hear his name 😱



He is a superman, yet so humane.



You've given so many generations the inspiration to believe & live our dreams to the fullest.



Life would be meaningless without @iamsrk , thank you for everything sir.



#HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/qI9lIGCBTO — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) November 1, 2020







RaveenaTandon





Lara Dutta Bhupati

Happy birthday dearest @iamsrk !! Your one in a couple of billion!! 🤗💕. Lots of love!! pic.twitter.com/r7zDn3fCX9 — Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) November 2, 2020





Riteish Deshmukh



Madhavan





Mahesh Babu





Ameesha Patel





IshaKoppikar





While Shah Rukh's own production banner Instagram page also had a few wonderful snippets from his blockbuster movies…

Red Chilies Entertainment

























Alia Bhatt





AyushmannKhurrana







Vicky Kaushal





Siddharth Malhotra









Zoya Akhtar













Anushka Sharma









Happy Birthday Shah Rukh… Have fun and a great day!!!