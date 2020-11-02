Shah Rukh Khan Thanked All His Fans And Friends For All Their Wonderful Birthday Wishes…
Bollywood’s ace actor Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 55th birthday today… He turned a year older and is celebrating his birthday in Dubai as he flew to the desert city to support his team in Dream 11 IPL 2020 season.
Bollywood's ace actor Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 55th birthday today… He turned a year older and is celebrating his birthday in Dubai as he flew to the desert city to support his team in Dream 11 IPL 2020 season. The whole social media is filled with his birthday wishes… Even B-Town actors Aamir Khan to Kareena Kapoor Khan, most of them took to their Twitter and Instagram accounts and wished their dear co-star. Off late, our dear 'Zero' actor thanked all his fans and friends for showering love on him with their wonderful birthday wishes.
Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter account and dropped a video message and thanked all and sundry for showering love on him on the occasion of his 55th birthday… Have a look!
Through this video, SRK thanked all his fans for wishing him… He also mentioned a few social media fan associations for specially wishing him. He also thanked all his fans who are organizing blood donation camps and helping the people in needy and donating PPE kits on this day… ""I think this is the most wonderful work that we can do because you can't be a lover boy like me without spreading love." Finally, he told, we will have a bigger party next year as 56 is bigger than 55 and have lots of fun!!!
On the other hand, as SRK flew to Dubai, his residence 'Mannat' got a deserted look unlike every year as it will be filled with fans… Shah Rukh has requested his fans not to gather near his home keeping the rapid spread of Covid-19 pandemic in the mind.
But all his fans made sure, they celebrate SRK's birthday virtually and filled the social media with the wishes… Even a few Bollywood actors have wished Shah Rukh through their Twitter and Instagram accounts… Have a look!
Aamir Khan
Tiger Shroff
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Rajkummar Rao
Amaal Malik
RaveenaTandon
Lara Dutta Bhupati
Riteish Deshmukh
Madhavan
Mahesh Babu
Ameesha Patel
IshaKoppikar
While Shah Rukh's own production banner Instagram page also had a few wonderful snippets from his blockbuster movies…
Red Chilies Entertainment
Alia Bhatt
AyushmannKhurrana
Vicky Kaushal
Siddharth Malhotra
Zoya Akhtar
Anushka Sharma
Happy Birthday Shah Rukh… Have fun and a great day!!!