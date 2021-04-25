Top
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Bollywood

'Shah Rukh Khan' to release his film a week before Salman's Radhe

‘Shah Rukh Khan’ to release his film a week before Salman’s Radhe
x

‘Shah Rukh Khan’ to release his film a week before Salman’s Radhe

Highlights

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's body double Prashant Walde will release his film 'Premaatur' on May 7, a week before Salman Khan's 'Radhe ' hist the...

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's body double Prashant Walde will release his film "Premaatur" on May 7, a week before Salman Khan's "Radhe " hist the screens on May 13.

Prashant has been working as Shah Rukh's body double for the past 15 years. He has worked with the superstar in films such as "Om Shanti Om", "Don", "Chennai Express", "Dear Zindagi" "Raees", and "Fan" amongst others.

"Premaatur" also features Heta Shah, Kalyani Kumari, Sriraj Singh, Amit Sinha, Veer Singh, and Bindhya Kumari, and the film is directed by Sumit Sagar.

Besides acting, Prashant has written the story, screenplay and dialogues, and also produced the film, which is co-produced by Shantanu Ghosh, Satya and Praveen Walde.

"Premaatur" is pitched as a thriller, horror and romantic drama, and Prashant has dedicated the film to SRK.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X