Shahid Kapoor And Kriti Sanon's Untitled Love Tale Gets Wrapped Up

Whenever we speak about Shahid Kapoor's love tales in Bollywood, Kabir Singh holds a special place in his career. Now, he is all set to deliver another beautiful love story by teaming up with glam doll Kriti Sanon. Off late, the makers dropped the first look poster and announced that the shooting is also wrapped up!

Shahid and Kriti Sanon also shared the first look poster on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, Kriti also wrote, "Announcing the wrap of our impossible love story! Our untitled project is set to release in Oct 2023. A Jio studios and Dinesh Vijan presentation. Written & Directed by Amit Joshi & Aradhana Sah Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande & Laxman Utekar A Maddock film's production".

Shahid and Kriti looked lovely in the romantic pose sitting on a bike with the backdrop of the picturesque sea side. Even the caption, 'An Impossible Love Story' also raised the expectations on the movie.

This untitled movie is helmed by director duo Amit Joshi & Aradhana Sah and it is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande & Laxman Utekar under the Maddock Films and Jio Studios banners.

The movie also has an ensemble cast of Dharmendra Deol and Dimple Kapadia. It will hit the theatres in October, 2023 on the occasion of the Dussehra festival!