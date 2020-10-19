Shahid Kapoor Announces A Wrap Up Of Another Schedule Of Jersey Movie

Bollywood's young and energetic hero Shahid Kapoor has wrapped up another schedule of his upcoming movie 'Jersey' movie. Post lockdown, the Jersey team resumed the shooting of this emotional cricket drama a few days ago and now completed another schedule. This Kabir Singh actor took to his Instagram and announced the happy news to his fans…





Shahid Kapoor has dropped a stylish pic in this post and posed to cams with modish sunnies. He also wrote, "It's a wrap on another schedule of #jersey . In such times to be able to pull this off really felt like a blessing. Feel proud of the team for powering through and being so positive. @mrunalofficial2016 @gowtham_tinnanuri @amanthegill @boscomartis @im_anilmehta…".

Jersey movie is a Tollywood remake… This movie was made with Nani and he was seen as a cricketer. A movie which is filled with complete emotions and stroke play, made the audience to love it to the core. It is a story of a middle-aged person who was once a cricketer but left his profession due to some personal issues. But later he had to revive his career for his son and eventually loses his life playing cricket. Nani has taken the movie a notch higher with his spectacular performance and exceptional dialogue delivery. Even Shraddha and Ronit supported him very well making the movie bag a decent hit.

This flick also has Pankaj Kapoor and Sharad Kelkar in other prominent roles. Shahid will step into the shoes of Nani and will essay the role of a 36-year-old cricketer.

Jersey movie is produced by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill and Dil Raju under Geetha Arts, Sri Venkateshwara Creations and Zee Studios banners. This Gowtham Tinnauri directorial has Mrunal Thakur as the lead actress.