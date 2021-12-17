Shahid Kapoor Dropped A New Video From The Jersey Movie Ahead Of The Release!

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Shahid Kapoor's upcoming movie 'Jersey' will be released on the last day of this year. As the release date is nearing, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in their promotions. Well, Shahid Kapoor is also doing his best in creating noise on social media with his Instagram posts. Off late, he shared another interesting video from the movie and kept up the momentum!





Well, in this video, Shahid Kapoor is in the ground holding the bat with all his attitude! He looked awesome and raised the expectations on the movie. He also wrote, "Are you ready to fight. Fight everything. For what you believe is yours. #jerseyofdreams".

Even he shared a few BTS pics on his Instagram Stories… Take a look!





























































































The first one showcased Shahid and his father Pankaj Kapoor… Well, he tagged the pic jotting down, "Papa ke saath kaam karna.. mushkil hi nahi..scary hai."

Pankaj Kapoor will be seen as the reel coach of Shahid Kapoor in this movie and is stepping into the shoes of Satyaraj from Nani's Jersey movie!





























































































In this pic too, Shahid is seen along with his father and that too on the ground in all smiles. He tagged the pic as "Papa Coach".





































































































Finally, in this pic he is seen sitting on the bench along with revealing the clapboard of the movie. He wrote, "Finding the Zone. And learning to be in it. Live In It. Till The Last Shoot Day".

Speaking about the movie, it is a Tollywood remake with the same name and Shahid Kapoor stepped into the shoes of Nani essaying the role of a middle-aged cricketer. The Hindi version of Jersey is also being directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and has Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapur, Shishir Sharma, Ronit Karma and Sharad Kelkar in the prominent roles. This film is bankrolled by Allu Aravind, Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, Aman Gill and Dil Raju under the Geetha Arts, Dil Raju Productions and Sithara Entertainments banners.

Jersey will hit the big screens on the last day of the year i.e on 31st December 2021!