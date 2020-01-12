Shahid Kapoor Gets Hurt On The Sets Of 'Jersey'

Shahid Kapoor is unofficially named as the 'Remake' hero. How can we forget his exceptional performance in the movie 'Kabir Singh'… He has given his best performance as a drug addict and made us get connected with the movie.

Although it was a remake, Shahid gave his original touch to the movie with his ultimate dialogue delivery and unconditional love. After this remake blockbuster hit, Shahid Kapoor is busy in the shooting of Telugu remake of 'Jersey'. This movie was made with Nani and he was seen as a cricketer. A movie which is filled with complete emotions and stroke play, made the audience to love it to the core.

Now this movie is remade in Bollywood with Shahid Kapoor as the lead character. 'Jersey' in Bollywood is produced by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill and Dil Raju under Geetha Arts, Sri Venkateshwara Creations and Zee Studios banners. This Gowtham Tinnauri directorial has Mrunal Thakur as the lead actress.

Now, the latest buzz is Shahid got injured on the sets of this movie and took a small break for his recovery. Reportedly, this 38-year-old actor was hit by a ball on his lips and received stitches.

This Padmavat lead actor returned to Mumbai and was seen wearing half-face skull mask to cover his lips in the airport along with his wife Meera Rajput.

Hope this 'Jab We Met' actor gets recovered soon… Have a speedy recovery Shahid…