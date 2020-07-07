Shahid Kapoor Leaves A Lovely Message To Her Dear Wife Mira On Their 5th Wedding Anniversary

Bollywood cute couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira are celebrating their 5th anniversary today… On this special occasion, Shahid left a lovely message to her dear wife and dropped an amazing pic on his Instagram page…





In this post, Shahid dropped a lovely image in which this B-Town power couple are seen posing together in all smiles. Shahid also penned down a heartfelt message and wished her heartthrob in a special way!!!

"5 years. Gone by in a flash. Found beauty in the smaller things. Found happiness within not without. Found meaning to together we can. Found myself a little more walking by your side my love. Thank you for being you. And thank you for helping me be a better me. Happy anniversary my love…"

Well, Mira Rajput also took to her Instagram and dropped the throwback 'Sangeet' pic of their wedding and reminisced all her love journey with an awesome note…









In this pic, Shahid is seen in all love with Mira looking at her with much love, while Mira is seen posing to cams in all smiles!!! Both of them looked gorgeous in their 'Sangeet' attires. Mira also jotted down a lovely note making us know their love journey…

"5 years, 4 souls, 3 homes, 2 babies and 1 beautiful family ❤️

There's nobody I'd rather be on this journey called life than you my love. I fall in love with you more every day. And I'm the luckiest girl in the world to have the love of my life be my best friend. Thank you for everything, for being my strength and for walking through everything together, hand in hand. I love you ❤️

You make me laugh like no one else. And more often than not I'm laughing at you.

Please don't forget. Wife is always right. And the three golden words will always be "I am sorry" 😝

To many more years of us 💓

💋💓❤"

Mira stated Shahid as her bestie and thanked him for all his love… She also complimented him for being her strength.

This post has garnered millions of likes and comments. Even B-Town actors Neha Dhupia and Ishaan Khattar wished this cute couple and left heart emojis…

Happy Anniversary Shahid And Mira… Stay happy and blessed!!!