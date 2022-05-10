Sharmila Tagore Returns To Films After 11 Years With Gulmohar Movie

Bollywood's veteran actress Sharmila Tagore needs no introduction… She is one of the best actresses and entertained the audience for many years. Now, she is making her comeback to films with one of the most-awaited subject 'Gulmohar'. Guess what even Tollywood's ace actress Simran who ruled the Telugu film industry a few years ago is also part of this movie. Thus, there are many expectations on it. Even Manoj Bajpayee and Amol Palekar are also roped in to play important roles in this movie.

The makers shared the announcement group pic of the lead actors and treated all the fans of these great entertainers!

Along with Sharmila Tagore and Simran, even Maoj Bajpayee, Rahul, Arpita, Gitika and Siddhartha Khosla are seen in this pic. They also wrote, "Bahut jald milengey Batras se - jo ek doosre ke saath rehte toh hai par kuch baatein ek doosre se chhipaate bhi hai! #Gulmohar - a celebration of family and home and all that lives with it #SharmilaTagore @rahulchittella @pita625 @Gitika.aggarwal @siddkhoslamusic @Chalkboardentertainment #FoxStarStudios".

Going with the plot, it is all about the Batra family who is all set to move out of their 34-year-old family home. This makes them feel emotional and also some secrets and insecurities will be seen coming out!

Well, speaking about her comeback Sharmila Tagore said, "After a considerable gap, I am very happy to be in the familiar and well-loved ambience of a film set. I agreed almost immediately to be a part of Team Gulmohar - after the moving narration of this heartwarming and beautifully written story/ script. It is a very layered and absorbing family drama. And I am sure many will enjoy watching it together with their loved ones in the comfort of their home."

Manoj Bajpayee is also excited to share the screen space with this legendary actress. "For me, there were many reasons to sign the film, firstly the narrative of the film was extremely candid and relatable. Secondly, sharing screen space with Sharmila ji was such an honor and above all, Rahul always came across as an intelligent talent and a man of integrity! What more could I ask for? I hope that the audience too will love it as much as I am loving being a part of it."

Director Rahul Chittella, also spoke about the movie and said, "Gulmohar is an intimate story about family and home - the only two things that have ever mattered, more so now than ever. I'm very excited to wrap the shooting with such an incredible ensemble of actors and crew members, all of who are collaborating with utmost purity to tell this story! We can't wait to bring it to the audiences soon!!"

Even Bikram Duggal, Head of Studios, Disney Star also shared his thoughts… "We have always been attracted to narratives that are fresh and unique and have the potential to inspire as well as engage our audiences. Gulmohar happens to be one such story which we believe will deeply resonate with Indian audiences. We are excited to be part of this movie along with Rahul Chitella, Chalkboard and Autonomous Works and such a stellar cast, who have all come together to create this fantastic film for our audiences. "

Finally, Vikesh Bhutani, producer, Chalkboard Entertainment said, "Coming from an extended family atmosphere, the Gulmohar family felt so relatable, so close to my heart. It instantly struck the chord when I first read the script. We were so excited to start off this project, and what a beautiful journey it's turned out to be! For Rahul and us, this project is so special. We're so thankful to Disney Star team for trusting us with this. Glad to have such immensely talented people onboard. Such creative minds and a lovely crew - really an ideal combination! This association with Gulmohar brings us such a deep sense of joy. So delighted to see the story come alive!"

This Rahul Chittella directorial is produced by Fox Star Studios production banner in collaboration with Chalkboard Entertainment and Autonomous Works banners.