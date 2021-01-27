Shatrugan Sinha's Son Luv Sinha Opens Up About His Film Career

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Shatrugan Sinha's son Luv Sinha has made his debut in Bollywood with the movie Sadiyaan in 2010. Next, he took 8 years to come up with his second movie. It is Paltan and when asked about why he is being choosy when it comes to movie selection, he opened about his career and also spoke about growing all alone in the film industry although coming from a well-established 'Sinha' clan.

Luv Sinha spoke about being choosy in taking up new projects, "I wouldn't say not taking up more films was conscious. What happened initially was there was a perception. Again, I'm not the first actor whose debut film didn't work. What happens is the way you're projected as well as the box-office fate of a film, they make a difference. It took a while for me to break that perception."

He further added, "That film changed things a bit. After that, I've been meeting people and working towards lining up the right project. I think it should all fall into place. Last year, things were supposed to start again, but we all got thrown off track. I wouldn't call my journey easy, even though I belong to one of the known film families, it's not been easy for me".

Mr. Sinha also doled out that, he grew on his own in the film industry… "I have done it all on my own, and never asked my father to call anyone or put in a word for me anywhere".

Finally, he signs off doling out, The thing with me is I'd want to play a character like Shah Rukh Khan played in Baazigar (1993), or something like Emraan Hashmi in Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai (2010). Even a film like War (2019), a spy drama thriller or a courtroom drama. These roles, I believe, will be good opportunities to prove myself, that's what I'm working towards right now