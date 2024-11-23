Shehnaaz Gill embarks on a new journey with upcoming Punjabi film

Actress and social media star Shehnaaz Gill has announced the commencement of her latest Punjabi film, marking the beginning of what she calls a “new journey.” The film, helmed by Amarjit Saron, brings Shehnaaz together with her “dream team” and promises to be a significant milestone in her career.

Shehnaaz took to Instagram to share the exciting news, posting pictures of herself holding the film’s clapboard. In another image, the team is seen performing a puja on set, symbolizing an auspicious start to the shoot. She captioned the post: “Starting a new journey today and immensely proud and happy to announce that today we commence the shooting of my Punjabi film with my dream team.”

Director Amarjit Saron is celebrated for Punjabi hits like Honsla Rakh, Saunkan Saunkne, Kala Shah Kala, and Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne. Fans eagerly anticipate another memorable addition to his filmography with Shehnaaz in the lead.

Shehnaaz, who gained immense fame with her stint on Bigg Boss 13, has built a versatile career. From starring in music videos like Shiv Di Kitaab and Habit to films like Honsla Rakh and Bollywood’s Thank You for Coming, she has proven her talent across mediums.

Her recent appearance in the revamped version of Sajna Ve Sajna, alongside Rajkummar Rao, showcased her charm once again. With this new Punjabi project, Shehnaaz continues to cement her place as a beloved and versatile star in the entertainment industry. Fans are excited to see what this new collaboration brings.