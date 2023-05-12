Live
Sherlyn Chopra on her hip-hop song: I’m called controversial for speaking the truth
Actress Sherlyn Chopra is set to drop a hip-hop song which revolves around her “controversial journey” in Bollywood
Actress Sherlyn Chopra is set to drop a hip-hop song which revolves around her “controversial journey” in Bollywood. Asked whether she enjoys being controversial, she said: “Truth is controversial and that’s why when I speak the truth, I’m labelled as controversial! My upcoming rap song speaks volumes about my roller-coaster journey in the industry.
Hence it’s really close to my heart and means much more to me than just any other project.” Talking about the details about the song, Sherlyn said it is shot on the outskirts of Mumbai and is going to be a “fast paced one with speed and swag”.
“I’m sure it’s going to be loved immensely especially by the youth! I have poured my heart and soul in the rap song and its music video! I have been following a strict workout routine to stay in great shape for this song.”
Apart from the soon to be released hip-hop song, Sherlyn will also be seen in three back-to-back short films and a web-series on a leading OTT platform.