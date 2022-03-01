Shilpa Shetty Announces Her Next Project 'Sukhee' And Shares The First Look Poster

Bollywood's ace actress Shilpa Shetty made her comeback to the big screens with the Hungama 2 movie… Now, she also announced her next movie and surprised all her fans. Shilpa also shared the first look poster and announced the title of this movie. With this poster, she raised the expectations and excited all her fans too…

Along with sharing the first look poster, she also wrote, "Thodi bedhadak si hoon main, Meri zindagi hai khuli kitaab, Duniya besharam kehti hai to kya, Kisi se kam nahin hain mere khwaab! Thrilled to announce my next, In and As #Sukhee with @abundantiaent & @tseriesfilms! Directed by @random_amusements. @tseries.official @ivikramix @shikhaarif.sharma #BhushanKumar".

In the poster, Shilpa is seen in an interesting avatar… She wore a salwar suit and is seen holding several items like a rolling pin, an iron, a vegetable, a wallet, a watch, and a medicine box in her hands. It is clear that, she is essaying a homemaker role in this movie. Even the caption, 'Vedhadak Besharam Beparwah' also raised the expectations on the movie. Her character name is Sukhee in this film… Along with the homemaker appeal, even her thoughts show a modish girl riding a horse, riding a bike, dancing and singing… So, it's clear that she wants to be a successful woman but something is stopping her to pursue her dreams.

Well, Sukhee movie is being directed by Sonal Joshi and is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment banners. Even the makers also shared the first look poster and wrote, "Woh Bedhadak hai, Beparwah hai, Besharam bhi hai! Isiliye toh woh #Sukhee hai!!! After Shakuntala Devi, Sherni, Chhorii and Jalsa, super excited to announce our next with the amazing @theshilpashetty & our director @random_amusements".

Thus, we need wait to know more details of this movie…