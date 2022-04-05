Shilpa Shetty Wraps Up The Punjab Schedule Of Her Upcoming Movie 'Sukhee'

Bollywood's ace actress Shilpa Shetty is once again back to big screens with the Hungama 2 movie… Now, she became once again busy in Bollywood and recently signed a female-oriented 'Sukhee' movie. Off late, she wrapped up the shooting of the Punjab schedule of this movie and dropped a BTS video on her Instagram page treating all her fans…

Along with sharing the video, she also wrote, "#Sukhee ke safar ka pehla padhaav hua poora… intezaar hai safar jald hi poora kar ke aap sab se milne ka Punjab schedule wrap! @random_amusements @abundantiaent @tseriesfilms @tseries.official @ivikramix @shikhaarif.sharma #BhushanKumar.

Amit Sadh also dropped his congratulatory message in the comments section. "Finally - congratulations!! I have seen you - work your blood and sweat fr this - this is the #gamechanger !!! See you in Mumbai !!"

Going with the BTS video, Shilpa is seen celebrating the special occasion cutting the cake with her whole team… Her character name is Sukhee in this film… Along with the homemaker appeal, even her thoughts show a modish girl riding a horse, riding a bike, dancing and singing in the teaser of this movie. So, it's clear that she wants to be a successful woman but something is stopping her to pursue her dreams.

Well, Sukhee movie is being directed by Sonal Joshi and is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment banners.

Eariler today, Shilpa also shared a motivational thought on her Instagram page and dropped her 'Shilpa Ka Mantra'…

Along with sharing the Bruce Lee quote, she also jotted down, "How many times have you merely thought about someone and they've called or appeared out of nowhere? Or you've channelised all your thoughts into a wish and it was unexpectedly fulfilled? It happens because the universe works in mysterious ways. 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬. It's called Manifesting. Our minds and bodies cannot process the intentions behind the words we speak, so be mindful and aware of what you say and wish for. Choose positivity & kindness in your words & actions, and it'll come back to you in abundance".