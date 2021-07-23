Shiv Shastri Balboa: Anupam Kher Shares The First Look Poster Of His Next Movie Featuring Neena Gupta

Just a few days ago, Bollywood's ace actor Anupam Kher announced his 519th movie. He announced this good news during his flight journey and treated his audience. Off late, he also dropped the first look and title poster on his Instagram and gave us a glimpse of this fascinating tale.

The first poster shows off Anupam sitting on a table and has two foreigners standing beside him. He sported in a white vest with a few chains around his neck. The next one shows Anupam along with Neena Gupta. She looked beautiful wearing a high-neck kurta and teamed it with a layered pearl neckpiece. Finally, the third one showcased Anupam sitting on a seat alone. Along with sharing these posters, he also wrote, "Presenting the first look of my new film Shiv Shastri Balboa. A fascinating tale of survival of an Indian in a small town in America!! Delighted to be working with the gorgeous and brilliant @neena_gupta and a very interesting and talented international cast and crew!! More details and surprises to follow!! Jai Ho!! #RockyBalboa #519thFilm #AnIndianInAmerica #Humour #Drama #Family".

Neena Gupta also shared the same poster on her Instagram and expressed her happiness for being part of this movie.

Neena Gupta expressed her happiness for working with Anupam Kher after so many years.

The movie is titled as Shiv Shastri Balboa and is being directed by Ajayan Venugopalan. It is produced by the UFI Motion Pictures banner and belongs to the fantasy genre.

Speaking about Anupam Kher's work front, he was last seen in The Accidental Prime Minister. He will next be seen in The Last Show, Mungilal Rocks, and The Kashmir Files movies.