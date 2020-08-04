Shocking: Sushant Singh Rajput's case investigating officer quarantined by BMC officials

Bollywood: After Sushant Singh's father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna, a special team from Patna left to Mumbai for investigating the case. Meanwhile, there seem to be a strong opposition. In unexpected circumstances, the case investigating officer, IPS Binay Tiwari who reached Mumbai from Patna has been quarantined.

"IPS officer Binay Tiwari reached Mumbai today from patna on official duty to lead the police team there but he has been forcibly quarantined by BMC officials at 11 pm today. He was not provided accommodation in the IPSMess despite request and was staying in a guest house in Goregaw." tweeted the DGP of Bihar, on the same.

This move has been creating a lot of doubts that someone intentionally tries to delay the case. A lot of attention suddenly came on this case, with the latest move from Bombay Municipal Corporation. More details on the case will cone out soon.