Shweta Singh Kirti Prays Goddess Durga On The Third Day Of Navratri

Bollywood's late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti who is always staying active on social media since the suicide of her brother has once again demanded justice and prayed Goddess Durga Ma on the occasion of the third day of Navratri. She dropped the images of Goddess Chandraghanta and left a long note on her Instagram page. Sushant Singh killed himself on 14th June, 2020 and now it turns 4 months since he left to heavenly abode but there is no clarity on his tragic demise.





In this post Shweta drops a beautiful image of Goddess Durga and prays for the justice. She asks, "Maa.... pave the road to justice. We all pray to you mother let the truth shine forth. #HelpUsMaaDurga #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput".





With this post, Shweta doles out that, Durga Maa takes the avatar of Goddess Chandraghanta on the third day of Navratri. She also drops the powerful image of Goddess Chandraghanta and wrote,

"Third among the Shakti Roopas is Goddess Chandraghanta. Chandraghanta originated from the word Chandra (Moon) and Ghanta (Bell). She has crescent moon on her forehead and her roaring voice is like a tumultuous sound of a bell that makes the atrocious demons tremble. This Goddess gives extreme peace and provides ultimate good. She is full of charm and bright. She is Golden in color, possesses ten hands and three eyes. Eight of her hands display weapons while the remaining two gestures bestowing boon and stopping harm. This Durga Shakti rides a tiger…

By the blessings of Goddess Chandraghanta, all the sins of the worshiper are burnt and obstacles are removed. Her worship is instantly fruitful. A very good quality that develops in those who worship her is bravery and fearlessness accompanied by serenity and humility. Wherever the devotees of mother Chandraghanta go, they disperse peace and blessings among the people. By worshipping her one can get rid of all worldly sorrows, and attain the supreme goal spontaneously…

During Navaratras, the third day is of great importance. On this day, the mind of the worshiper enters Manipura Chakra. At this stage, by the grace of mother Chandraghanta, the seekers become capable of seeing unearthly and divine things. They smell the divine fragrance and become capable of hearing many types of divine sounds. However, on this day and in this stage of discipline, the striver is required to be most careful.Mantra to be chanted on this day: Om Chandraghantaaye Namah" #GoodOverEvil".

Along with these posts, Shweta also dropped the video of a rally held in Kolkata for the justice in Sushant Singh Rajput's case…





All the rally members hold a torch and play cards and demanded the justice for SSR.