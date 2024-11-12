  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > Bollywood

Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Box Office Battle Heats Up with Record Collections

Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Box Office Battle Heats Up with Record Collections
x
Highlights

Ajay Devgn's Singham Again and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are in a fierce box office competition. Find out how both films are performing and breaking records in India.

Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Singham Again and Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are in a tough race at the box office.

On its second Monday, Singham Again earned ₹4.25 crore, pushing its total India box office collection to ₹211 crore.

This has helped the film surpass Golmaal Again's lifetime earnings. It is now aiming to match Drishyam 2, which made ₹239.67 crore.

Film critic Taran Adarsh praised Singham Again's performance, saying it scored a "double century" with strong numbers in its second weekend.

He also mentioned that better results in mass markets beyond Maharashtra could have boosted its earnings further.

Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 made nearly ₹5 crore on its 11th day, bringing its total to ₹204 crore.

The film has now beaten the lifetime earnings of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which made ₹184.32 crore. BB3 is now Kartik Aaryan’s highest-grossing film in India.

Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, follows senior police officer Bajirao Singham (Ajay Devgn) as he leads a team to rescue his wife, Avni Singham.

The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff.

Show Full Article
Print Article
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick