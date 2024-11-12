Live
Just In
Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Box Office Battle Heats Up with Record Collections
Ajay Devgn's Singham Again and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are in a fierce box office competition. Find out how both films are performing and breaking records in India.
Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Singham Again and Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are in a tough race at the box office.
On its second Monday, Singham Again earned ₹4.25 crore, pushing its total India box office collection to ₹211 crore.
This has helped the film surpass Golmaal Again's lifetime earnings. It is now aiming to match Drishyam 2, which made ₹239.67 crore.
Film critic Taran Adarsh praised Singham Again's performance, saying it scored a "double century" with strong numbers in its second weekend.
He also mentioned that better results in mass markets beyond Maharashtra could have boosted its earnings further.
Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 made nearly ₹5 crore on its 11th day, bringing its total to ₹204 crore.
The film has now beaten the lifetime earnings of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which made ₹184.32 crore. BB3 is now Kartik Aaryan’s highest-grossing film in India.
Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, follows senior police officer Bajirao Singham (Ajay Devgn) as he leads a team to rescue his wife, Avni Singham.
The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff.