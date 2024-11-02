Live
SISTERLY GLAM: Janhvi, Khushi takes social media by storm
Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor recently took social media by storm with their stunning beachside photos.
Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor recently took social media by storm with their stunning beachside photos. The sisters were seen enjoying a picturesque sunset on golden sands, with an orange and purple-hued sky reflecting over a tranquil ocean. Janhvi, dressed in a vibrant blue bikini, and Khushi, in a bold red ensemble, exuded elegance and confidence, flaunting their toned figures and radiant smiles.
The images, capturing the duo from behind, highlighted their effortless style and enviable beach-ready looks. Fans couldn't help but gush over the Kapoor sisters’ sun-kissed glow and chic fashion choices.
Adding to the charm, Janhvi shared a heartfelt post on her social media with the caption, "I’ll be looking at the moon, but I’ll be seeing you," which resonated with her followers. The post further showcased the close bond the two sisters share.
On the work front, Janhvi is gearing up for her next film, a sports drama with Ram Charan, while Khushi is rumored to be working on a remake of a South film. As their careers continue to rise, fans eagerly await what’s next from the stylish Kapoor sisters.