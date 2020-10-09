Small Screen Actress Sana Khan Quits Showbiz World And Pens Down An Emotional Note

Small screen glam doll Sana Khan took a sudden decision of quitting her showbiz life. She took to her Instagram and dropped a long note in Hindi, English and Urdu languages and made it clear to her fans that, she will not be a part of any showbiz world from today and requested the filmmakers not to contact her for any showbiz work.





She wrote, "In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful Brothers and sisters!

Today I am talking to you standing at a crucial juncture of my life. I have been living the Showbiz(Film Industry) life for years, and during this time I have been blessed with all kinds of fame, honour and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them. But for a few days now, I have been possessed of the realization that: Is the real purpose of man's coming into this world only to chase wealth and fame?

Isn't it a part of his/her duty to spend his/her life for years in the service of those who are needy and helpless? Shouldn't a person think that he or she could die at any moment? And what will happen to him after he or she is no more?

I have been searching for answers to these two questions for a long period of time, especially the second question as to what will happen to me after my death?

When I searched for the answer to this question in my religion I realised that this life in the world is actually for the betterment of life-after death. And it will be better if the slave lives according to the command of his Creator, and does not make wealth and fame his only goal; rather, he or she should avoid sinful life and serve humanity, and follow the path shown by his or her Creator. Therefore, I declare today that from today onwards I have resolved to say goodbye to my showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator. All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following commandments of my Creator and in this please of humanity, and grant me preservatives in it.

Finally, all brothers and sisters are requested to not consult me with regards to any showbiz work henceforth.

Thank you very much

Sana Khan".

Along with this note, Sana Khan also dropped a few words beside her post, "My happiest moment



May Allah help me n guide me in this journey.

Aap sab mujhe dua Mai Shamil rakhe".

A few small screen actors like Ridhi Dogra, Divya Agarwal and a few others respected her decision and wished her good fortune and great life.

