Sonakshi Sinha Is All Set To Be The Part Of Her Brother Kussh S Sinha's 'Nikita Roy And The Book Of Darkness' Movie

Bollywood's ace actress Sonakshi Sinha is once again hitting the big screens with a bang. As of now, she completed the shootings of her upcoming movies Kakuda, Double XL and now she is also part of her brother Kussh S Sinha's debut directorial movie 'Nikita Roy And The Book Of Darkness'. The makers dropped Sonakshi's first look poster from the movie and raised the expectations on it. Shatrughan Sinha needs no introduction and as well as his daughter Sonakshi Sinha as already proved their talent on the big screens. Now a new member from their family Kussh is all set to check his luck and that too turning into a filmmaker. His first movie itself is having talented actress Sonakshi in the lead role.

Sonakshi and Kussh shared the new poster on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

In the poster, Sonakshi looked terrific with the dark-themed background showcasing Kussh's shadow! Sharing the poster, Sonakshi also wrote, "#NikitaRoyAndTheBookOfDarkness Filming begins soon Making his directorial debut is @kusshssinha and im looking forward to sharing screen space with the dynamic @pareshrawalofficial sir and @suhailnayyar! in collaboration with @nvbfentertainment #Kratosentertainment @murliwalepictures #NikitaPaiFilms @nickkybhagnani @viickybhagnani, @ankurtakrani @idineshgupta @kinjalghone".

The shooting of this movie will begin soon and Kussh also expressed his happiness to the fans by jotting down, "Happy to announce my first film as a director "Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness" The night holds many secrets… @aslisona @suhailnayyar #pareshrawal ji #abhinavkashyap @anshulchobeydop @sunilnigvekar @wamiquekhalique @viickybhagnani @nickkybhagnani @ankurtakrani @idineshgupta #TeamNIKITA @o.electricwala @neerajsaini03 @salonishah022 @swatiisonii @kaissha_20 #directorkss #nikitaroyandthebookofdarkness #sonakshisinha #pareshrawal #suhailnayyar".

Speaking about his sister Kussh said, "Sonakshi is a talented actor. I have always admired her for doing films that she entirely believed in. I have seen her grow as an actor and her journey in cinema. Now, I am going to be a part of it, too. When I found this script, I asked Sonakshi to take a look at it. We both felt drawn to the subject and that's when we decided to take the plunge and work together. I am looking forward to working with talented artistes such as Paresh Rawal ji, Sonakshi and Suhail Nayyar. It's also a fabulous opportunity for my team at Kratos Entertainment to collaborate with Nicky Bhagnani and Vicky Bhagnani. They've been our friends for years and this project is a natural extension of that relationship. It's a complete win-win for all of us".

Nikita Roy And The Book Of Darkness movie is being directed by Kussh S Sinha and is being produced by Nicky Bhagnani, Vicky Bhagnani and Ankur Takrani under the Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films and Kratos Entertainment banners. This movie also has Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar in the prominent roles.