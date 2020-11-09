Sonam Kapoor And Sunita Wish Harshvardhan Kapoor On His Birthday With A Sweet Post…

Bollywood ace actor Anil Kapoor's younger son Harshvardhan Kapoor has turned a year older and is celebrating his 29th birthday today. This newbie of Bollywood received wishes from his dear ones and family members. His sister Sonam Kapoor, father Anil Kapoor and mother Sunita Kapoor took to their Instagram handles and dropped sweet messages and heartwarming wishes on this special occasion…



Sonam Kapoor





The elder sister of Harsh, Sonam Kapoor has shared a couple of adorable pics with her little bro and also made us witness his birthday cake… She also wrote, "Happy happy 30th Birthday my darling @harshvarrdhankapoor , you are the apple of my eye and you know it.. I don't know if it's a good thing 😝. You deserve the world and more. Love you lots 🦂 ♏️ 👟 🎥 🍗 #akvsak #scorpioseason #scorpio (also I'm so grateful that we could spend your 30th birthday together. )"

Well, as Sonam Kapoor is in London with her husband Anand Ahuja, she wished her brother with a video call… Sonam shared the video call pics on her Instagram stories…

























Sunita Kapoor





Harshvardhan's mom Sunita Kapoor also wished her son with a heartwarming post and blessed him wholeheartedly and hoped he will achieve all his dreams… She wrote, "Happiest birthday my jaan.. May all your aspirations and dreams be fulfilled and May god always bless you with all his abundant grace .. love you so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️🤗❤️🤗".

She also shared the video call pic with Sonam Kapoor on her Instagram stories…









Anil Kapoor





Our Mr India has dropped a heart melting birthday wish on his Instagram and also shared a couple of handsome pics of Harshvardhan. He wrote, "Happy Birthday @harshvarrdhankapoor !! You're my friend, confidant and my go to person for so many things (including shoes of course)! You've always forged your own path in this world and it's always a pleasure to watch where your incredible instinct takes you!

You are everything you need to be and can become anything you wish to be... So proud of you Harsh! Love you always".

Happy Birthday Harshvardhan Kapoor… Have a blast and enjoy your day!!!