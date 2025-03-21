Sonam Kapoor says 'love you' as she wishes Rani Mukerji on her birthday

Mumbai: Rani Mukerji turned 47 years old on March 21, 2025. Sonam Kapoor used social media to wish the 'Chalte Chalte' actress on her special day.

Sonam dropped a couple of stunning photographs with Rani, along with a heartfelt note that read, "Happy birthday, Rani! Wishing you love, joy, and all the happiness in the world. Love you!, with a red heart emoji.

Prior to this, Shilpa Shetty also wished Rani “great health, more spiritual trips, and jagrans" on her birthday.

Shilpa took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture posing with Rani. The image was accompanied by the following note, “Dearest Rani, Wishing you love, happiness, great health more spiritual trips.. jagrans and may you always stay blessed always (sic).”

Talking about Rani's professional commitments, she is gearing up for the third installment of her popular “Mardaani” franchise. The diva will be seen reprising the role of the daredevil cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in "Mardaani 3".

Back in December 2024, Rani revealed that the shooting of the sequel would begin in April 2025.

She added that it is always special to wear the police uniform and play a character that has only given her love.

Rani wrote on social media, “I’m proud to essay the character of this feisty cop again in Mardaani 3 as a tribute to all the unsung, brave, self-sacrificing cops who work tirelessly every single day to keep us safe.”

'The Railway Men' fame Aayush Gupta has provided the script of “Mardaani 3”. The project will be helmed by Abhiraj Minawala, who has assisted Aditya Chopra on various films such as “Band Baaja Baarat”, “Gunday”, “Sultan”, “Jab Tak Hai Jaan” and “Tiger 3”, among others. At the moment, Abhiraj is on board the team of “War 2” as Associate Director.