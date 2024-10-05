Sonam Kapoor shares a glimpse of her ‘breakfast of champions’

Mumbai: Bollywood actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor on Saturday shared a peek into what her “breakfast of champions” looks like.

Sonam took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of her hand filled with pills. A pill box can be seen placed next to her.

The actress captioned the post: “Breakfast for champions” along with tagging her doctor.

She did not reveal what the pills are for but going by the doctor’s bio on the photo-sharing website, it suggests that she is taking pills for detox for “gut and skin”. The doctor’s bio reads as “LA Naturopathic Doc/CEO… Gut, skin, hormones.”

Last month, Sonam expressed her affinity for roles that originate from literary works, highlighting her passion for stories that transition from page to screen.

Sonam, who is the brand ambassador for Word to Screen at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival (Mumbai Academy of Moving Image) in partnership with Soho House Mumbai.

"As an actor, I have always believed that a film is only as good as its script. It is imperative to encourage writers and publishers through an ecosystem like Word to Screen where they can ideate and collaborate with filmmakers who can bring their vision to screen in the most authentic and dynamic manner," she had said.

The actress had added: “As an avid reader, I am often drawn to roles that have been adapted from books. Such characters also bring a depth that is important to their evolution from paper to screen.”

On September 2, the actress revealed that she is set to start shooting her first project post pregnancy early next year and said that she loves living so many interesting characters through her profession.

Sonam confirmed: “I’m super excited to face the camera again post my pregnancy. I love being an actor and I love living so many interesting characters through my profession. Human beings fascinate me and I love playing varied roles. I’m looking forward to my next.”

The actress’ next will be a streaming project on a global platform. Details related to the project are still under wraps.