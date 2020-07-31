Sonam Kapoor Surprises Her Dear Husband Anand With An Outdoor Picnic

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor was all excited for her dear husband's Anand Ahuja's birthday… She also shared her excitement with fans and doled out Anand's favourite things… Sonam revealed that Anand is fond of ice creams and basketball… Thus Sonam turned the day into a special one by surprising Anand with an outdoor picnic.

Both Anand and Sonam flew back to London a few days back amidst the Covid-19 lockdown. Sonam set up the outdoor picnic table in their garden outside their house in Notting Hill. Birthday boy Anand shared the pics of his sweet surprise on his Instagram page and made us know how our dear 'Khoobsoorat' actress turned the day into a memorable one… Have a look!

In this post, Sonam is seen organizing the picnic table in their garden… The white stall decorated with balloons and the sit-out amidst the lush green garden was just outstanding… She exquisitely arranged the table and decorated it with blue and white flowers adding a special aura with her cute smile.



Anand was just mesmerized and wrote, "Happening Right Now: my birthday gifts- @sonamkapoor & this "simple" outdoor picnic she organized ❤️ #everydayphenomenal #shotoniphoneSE…"

It is such a lovely gift!!!

Even Sonam Kapoor also took to her Instagram page and dropped the cake cutting pics…

The first pic is a cute selfie of this power couple and coming to the second one, Sonam is seen cutting down the beautiful chocolate cake decorated with nuts. Along with these pics, Sonam also penned down a heartfelt note on this special occasion… She wrote, "Happy happy 35th birthday my love.. you're my guiding light in everything. Your childlike enthusiasm and age old wisdom is the most lethal combination of what a man should be. I love you the most in the whole world. Everyone says they are lost before they find the one. But I only found you once I knew who I was and found my self. And to answer your question , yes you can organise great birthday meals as well. Case in point my first birthday I celebrated with you. That was the best birthday I'd ever had till then and each year gets better. Love you monkey, you make #everydayphenomenal @anandahuja."



This post is liked by many Bollywood celebrities too… Rakul Preet Singh, Anil Kapoor, Kubbrasait, Disha Patani, Karisma Kapoor, Ayesha Shroff, Rohini Iyer, etc., poured their wishes and also dropped heart symbols!!!