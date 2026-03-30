Sonam Kapoor welcomes her second son: Elder brother Vayu is overjoyed

Mumbai: Actress Sonam Kapoor has embraced motherhood for the second time. She welcomed her second son with husband Anand Ahuja on Sunday.

Sharing the exciting news on social media, Sonam wrote on the Insta handle, "With immense gratitude and hearts full of love, we are delighted to announce the arrival of our baby boy on the 29th of March 2026. Our family has grown and with his arrival, our hearts have expanded in the most beautiful way. (sic)"

The 'Raanjhanaa' actress revealed that Vayu is extremely thrilled to be an elder brother.

"Vayu is overjoyed to welcome his little brother and we feel deeply blessed by this precious new life who has filled our home with happiness and grace", she further wrote.

"Sonam and Anand are grateful to begin this beautiful new chapter as a family of four." the post concluded.

Soon after the announcement was made, congratulatory messages started pouring in for the couple.

Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Congratulations Sona and Anand".

Maasi Rhea Kapoor reacted to the post with several heart-eyed emojis.

Sonam's uncle, Sanjay Kapoor, also shared red heart and evil eye emojis.

Dia Mirza and Huma Qureshi dropped red heart emojis in the comment section.

Refreshing your memory, Sonam announced her second pregnancy back in November this year.

Taking to social media, the 'Neerja' actress dropped a photo of herself dressed in a striking hot-pink pure wool suit featuring oversized padded shoulders and a softly curved shoulder line. Lovingly holding on to her blossoming baby bump, she simply captioned the post, “MOTHER.”

Sonam tied the knot with businessman Anand Ahuja in a grand wedding ceremony in May 2018. The couple was in a relationship for several years before taking the plunge.

The lovebirds welcomed their first child, a baby boy in August 2022.