Sonam Kapoor Wish Her Parents Anil And Sunita With Heartfelt Posts On Their Wedding Anniversary

Today is a special day for Anil Kapoor and his dear wife Sunita Kapoor. They are celebrating their 37th wedding anniversary today and thus showered love on each other by sharing beautiful throwback pics and videos on their social media pages. Even their dear daughter Sonam Kapoor also wished their parents with all the lovely note.

Sonam Kapoor

Along with sharing the throwback pics and present ones of their parents, Sonam Kapoor also dropped a heartfelt note on this special day… "There's not a day that goes by where I'm not blown away by how in love you two still are. Thank you for teaching me that no matter what happens in life, love and family champions everything. 37 years of marriage and 11 years of dating (48 years), and a lifetime to go. How I wish I could've hugged you both in person right now. Happy anniversary, Maa & Daddy. Love you!".

This post garnered millions of views and both Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor thanked Sonam for her beautiful wishes. They wrote, "Love you and miss you so much".



Even Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor also wished each other with much love. They shared beautiful Instagram posts… Take a look!



Sunita Kapoor

Sunita Kapoor shared a couple of dancing videos where Anil Kapoor is seen dancing heart-fully. He also wrote, "My mad crazy husband. Thank you for 37 amazing years. Please keep entertaining me , love you to eternity ❤️❤️❤️".

This post garnered millions of views and Bollywood celebs like Farah Khan, Karan Boolani and a few others also wished this beautiful couple.



Anil Kapoor

Mr. India Anil Kapoor also showered his love on his dear wife Sunita Kapoor. He shared a couple of beautiful pics and wrote, "All the love stories and quotes about love fall short in front of our love story. With you by my side I know I'm safe, loved & happy! You are the bedrock of our combined families and we don't know what we'd do without you in our lives! I promise to spend my life making you feel loved and treasured in the way that you deserve it...Happy Anniversary!! @kapoor.sunita ♥️♥️"

Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor got married on 19th May, 1984 after dating for almost 11 years and thus they are together from 48 years! Just a lovely bonding inspires all the couples!



Happy Anniversary Sunita and Anil Kapoor... Have the best time!!!