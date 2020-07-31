Sonu Sood Dropped A Throwback Pic And Reminisced The Starting Days Of His Career

Sonu Sood turned 47 today and celebrated his birthday with his family members in Mumbai. Known for all his generous nature and helping hand, this reel villain helped many migrant workers and common people in this Covid-19 crisis period.

Well, today being Sonu Sood's birthday, Instagram and Twitter handles were flooded with his birthday wishes… Even Sonu reminisced the starting days of his career and dropped a throwback pic on his Instagram page… Have a look!





in this pic, Sonu looked so young and was all fit with six-pack body… This B-Town hunk is always known for his fit and toned body. But then it was all from 1997 and since then he is maintaining his body. He even wrote "and I dared to become an actor. #1997…" and remembered his starting days.

In this pic, Sonu posed to cams sporting in a denim attire… He looked hot in a denim shirt and left it unbuttoned.

Bollywood's ace choreographer Farah Khan commented on this post and wrote, "lean & HUNGRY look😂".