Sonu Sood Pays An Emotional Tribute To His Mother On Her 13th Death Anniversary

Bollywood's ace actor Sonu Sood reminisced his mother Saroj Sood on her 13th death anniversary. He dropped a heart-wrenching post on his Instagram and dropped a throwback childhood pic of her…

In this post, Sonu dropped Saroj ji's childhood black and white pic… He also wrote, "13years ago on the same day, 13th October.. when life slipped from my hands.



Maa❣️".

Even on teacher's day, Sonu dropped a beautiful sketch of his mother Saroj and wrote, "तेरे ही दिखाए रास्ते पे निकला हूँ माँ।



मंज़िल दूर है लेकिन मिलेगी ज़रूर।

Happy teacher's day my teacher❣️

Prof. Saroj sood."

Even on his mother Saroj ji's birthday, Sonu dropped a throwback pic and dropped an emotional note… He wrote, "Happy birthday Maa...just keep guiding me always the way you have been doing all my life. Wish I could give you a tight hug and tell you how much I love you..but I am sure you must be missing us where ever you are. Life will never be the same but be my guiding angel always till I see you again maa. Miss you…"



Even on Mother's Day, Sonu dropped a heart-melting post and shared a beautiful throwback collage with his mother's pics.

This post has candid clicks with his mother Saroj Sood. He also wrote, "Someone said today is Mother's Day. I was celebrating it everyday unknowingly. How can there be one day that you dedicate to some one you call MAA?



She's the one who celebrates your presence in her life everyday. I miss u Every second of my life maa. I miss dropping you to your college on my scooter. I miss attending your lectures as a student.

I miss receiving letters from u. Life is not the same maa. A lot more goals to meet but the drive that motivated me was always you.

Stay happy wherever u are . I am sure dad must be taking good care of you.

I miss u both a lot 💔

Take care maa till I see u again.

Happy Mother's Day."

Sonu Sood helped many needy people during this pandemic and is relentlessly working for the welfare of the daily wage workers. From helping the workers to reach their home town to offering jobs to jobless graduates, he did everything which he could do in this economic crisis period. Recognizing his noble work, United Nations Development Programme has honoured Sonu Sood with prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award.

