Sonu Sood Poses Shirtless Along With His Son And Finally Gets His Competitor In Terms Of Fitness

Bollywood's versatile actor Sonu Sood wished his son Eshaan in a special way by dropping a throwback pic on his Instagram page. This proud father also doled out, he got his competitor in terms of fitness by posing along with his son…Sonu awed us by taking us down the memory lane and dug out his favourite father-son's awesome moment.

In this post, Sonu dropped a throwback childhood pic and is seen posing along with his son Eshaan going shirtless. Sonu is awesome in his fit and six-pack body while the little Ishaan also looked cute in this candid click. Sonu also wrote, "Happy birthday my hero❤️ @eshaansoood .Finally I have someone who's going to give me competition in fitness 😂".



This post garnered millions of views and a few Bollywood celebrities like Kajal Aggarwal, Suniel Shetty and a few other wished young boy Eshaan on his birthday. Eshaan also thanked all his fans for making his birthday special by commenting on this post.

Well, Eshaan who is in his teens now is also a fitness freak same like his father and owns a fit body.

In this pic, both father and son are spending time in their gym during quarantine times…



In this video, both father and son are seen doing push-ups… Eshaan is seen doing the workout occupying his father's back… Both are happily working out twinning!!!



Happy Birthday, Eshaan… Stay blessed and happy!!!