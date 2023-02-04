SRK showcases his wit as he responds to fan asking for 1 crore from his 700 crore collection

Shah Rukh Khan, who is enjoying the massive success of his latest film Pathaan, recently hosted a Q&A session on Twitter under the hashtag #AskSRK. Fans took this opportunity to ask the King Khan various questions about the film.

In one exchange, a fan asked SRK if he would get a share of the film's 700 crore collection since he has already seen it five times and wants to watch it five more times. To this, SRK replied with his signature wit, saying that the film only offers entertainment and suggested the fan find a job to earn money.



Another fan asked for 1 crore from the 700 crore collection, to which SRK humorously replied that the rate of return is not that high, even in the stock market. He encouraged the fan to watch the film a few more times before considering any returns.



Overall, Pathaan is a huge success and continues to draw in huge crowds to theaters.

