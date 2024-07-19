  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > Bollywood

‘Stree 2’ Producer on clash with ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and ‘Vedaa’: It’s the survival of the fittest

‘Stree 2’ Producer on clash with ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and ‘Vedaa’: It’s the survival of the fittest
x
Highlights

Jyoti Deshpande, producer of the highly anticipated Stree 2, has addressed the upcoming clash with Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham's Vedaa, all set to release on August 15.

Jyoti Deshpande, producer of the highly anticipated Stree 2, has addressed the upcoming clash with Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham's Vedaa, all set to release on August 15. With such high-profile films sharing the same release date, Deshpande acknowledged the competitive nature of the industry.

“There are only 52 weeks in a year,” Deshpande explained. “We avoid releasing films during major events like Hindu rituals, IPL, Ramadan, or when a big Khan or South Indian film is debuting. This leaves us with only about 20 weeks, making clashes inevitable. It’s survival of the fittest, the jungle law. We are approaching this with the mindset of 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar' (The Winner Takes It All), so we’re super confident.”


Stree 2, directed by Amar Kaushik, is the sequel to the acclaimed 2017 horror-comedy Stree. The film stars Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles, promising to deliver another engaging and entertaining experience.


With three major films competing for audiences’ attention on the same day, it will be intriguing to see how each film fares at the box office.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X