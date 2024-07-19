‘Stree 2’ Producer on clash with ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and ‘Vedaa’: It’s the survival of the fittest

Jyoti Deshpande, producer of the highly anticipated Stree 2, has addressed the upcoming clash with Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham's Vedaa, all set to release on August 15. With such high-profile films sharing the same release date, Deshpande acknowledged the competitive nature of the industry.

“There are only 52 weeks in a year,” Deshpande explained. “We avoid releasing films during major events like Hindu rituals, IPL, Ramadan, or when a big Khan or South Indian film is debuting. This leaves us with only about 20 weeks, making clashes inevitable. It’s survival of the fittest, the jungle law. We are approaching this with the mindset of 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar' (The Winner Takes It All), so we’re super confident.”





Stree 2, directed by Amar Kaushik, is the sequel to the acclaimed 2017 horror-comedy Stree. The film stars Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles, promising to deliver another engaging and entertaining experience.





With three major films competing for audiences’ attention on the same day, it will be intriguing to see how each film fares at the box office.

