Sudhanshu Saria on Ali-Richa presenting TAPS: ‘Straight couple telling LGBTQ+ Story is cherry on top

Mumbai : Filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria recently praised actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha for their involvement in presenting "TAPS," an LGBTQ+ drama.

In an interview with IANS, Saria expressed that having a straight couple take on the responsibility of presenting such an important LGBTQ+ story added a unique and powerful touch to the narrative. He described their contribution as the "cherry on top of the cake," emphasizing how their participation enriched the project and made the storytelling even more impactful.

Sudhanshu shared, “In fact, getting Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha to present the film made everything ten times sweeter. I have shared a long relation with them and admire them as individual artists and together as a couple. The idea of a straight couple presenting the story of queer love felt like the cherry on top of this amazing cake.”

Calling "TAPS" a special project, he added, “It was the first time collaborating with KASHISH Film Foundation, which is such an important organisation for queer film rights and LGBTQ+ content & movement. It’s our first time collaborating with Lotus Visual Productions which is Neeraj Churi’s company. He has become such a significant voice in the queer community. It is our time to bring a new filmmaker to Mumbai, introducing Arvind Caulagi as a new voice for people to look at. To add to it, we’re introducing Ullas Samrat too, I believe he is a very good actor who has a huge career ahead of him.”

“I am most excited as a producer to enable these voices and help another queer story to come to the ground. For me in a way, it’s a 10 year anniversary of Love - the queer film that launched my career; I am circling back to give another resonating story to people to interact with,” the director stated.

Sudhanshu Saria, who has turned a year older today, also spoke about his special day.

“Every birthday is an opportunity to reflect and take stock of the year gone by and this birthday is really special because of the kind of year I had last year. Being able to celebrate the amazing collaborations I enjoyed on Big Girls Don’t Cry, Ulajh, Sahiba, Sanaa, and Taps was ideal. It was wonderful to be a part of five different projects and become a part of such unique film-families. This birthday was about celebrating each of those collaborations,” Sudhanshu mentioned.