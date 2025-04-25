Live
Suniel Shetty unleashes warrior spirit in FL of ‘Kesari Veer: Legends of Somnath’
The makers of the much-anticipated biographical drama Kesari Veer: Legends of Somnath have unveiled the intense first look of Suniel Shetty as the fierce warrior Vegda Ji, sending fans into a frenzy.
The poster captures Shetty in a rugged avatar, gripping a bloodied axe, ready for battle. Set against the sacred Somnath temple in Gujarat, the scene portrays a fierce war moment, heightening the film's grandeur and emotional gravitas. Shetty’s commanding presence is elevated by a stirring background score that teases the epic scale of the story.
Directed with an eye on historical authenticity and emotional depth, Kesari Veer also stars Sooraj Pancholi as the young Rajput prince and unsung hero, Veer Hamirji Gohil. Vivek Oberoi takes on the role of the ruthless antagonist Zafar, while debutante Akanksha Sharma adds a romantic thread to the narrative alongside Pancholi’s character.
Speaking about his experience, Pancholi expressed admiration for Shetty, saying, “Working with Suniel Sir was a dream come true. He’s been an idol for me and also a mentor throughout this journey.” Recalling action sequences with the veteran actor, he added, “Fighting Suniel Sir on-screen was surreal. His strength and agility are unmatched.”
Produced by Kanu Chauhan under the Chauhan Studios banner, Kesari Veer: Legends of Somnath is slated for a grand worldwide release on May 16, 2025, and promises to be a powerful tribute to unsung heroes of Indian history.