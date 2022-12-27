Sushant Singh Rajput Was Murdered Says, Cooper Hospital Mortuary Department Worker

Bollywood's young and talented actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June, 2020 and was seen hanging in his apartment in Bandra. Since then many discussions and accusations came out and even some people blamed a few close people of SSR. Then the family members requested CID to take over the case.



Now, after 3 years of his demise, Roopkumar Shah Cooper Hospital employee who was part of the team that conducted the post-mortem revealed some shocking details saying, "When Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, we had received five dead bodies in the Cooper Hospital for Postmortem. When we went to perform a post-mortem, we learnt that one of the five bodies was of Sushant and there were several marks on his body and two to three marks on his neck as well."

He also added, "I have an experience of around 28 years and as I found something different with the marks on his neck, I went to talk to my seniors, who instead told me that they will discuss later."

He also said, "The marks on his neck did not look like it was a case of suicide, it appeared murder. Also, there were other marks on his body and it seemed that he had suffered fractures."

Earlier even Aamir Khan's brother Faissal Khan also made similar claims, "I know that he has been murdered. When the case will open or not, only time will tell. There are many agencies (CBI, ED, NCB) involved. The investigation is going on. Sometimes the truth doesn't even come out. I pray that the truth comes out so that everyone knows."

Sushant Singh's death sent shock waves to Bollywood and still his family members are seeking justice and are waiting for the truth to come out.