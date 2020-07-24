X
Sushant Singh's Last Movie 'DilBechara' Is All Set For A Grand Release On Disney+ Hotstar

Sushant Singh
Sushant Singh’s Last Movie ‘Dil Bechara’ Is All Set For A Grand Release On Disney+ Hotstar

Highlights

Only a few minutes left for Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie ‘DilBechara’ to be out… It will be dropped on Disney+ Hotstar exactly at 7:30 PM.

Only a few minutes left for Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie 'Dil Bechara' to be out… It will be dropped on Disney+ Hotstar exactly at 7:30 PM. So guys, be ready to watch the movie happily sitting at your homes…

Well, our dear Bollywood stars have reminded their fans the release time of the movie and requested them to enjoy the movie with their families. Most of them took to Twitter and Instagram accounts and share their wishes and love…

We Hans India have collated all the Twitter and Instagram posts for our readers… Have a look!

Shraddha Das

Vicky Kaushal

❤️

Sophie Chaudry

7.30pm tonight, I know what I will be doing.. It's not going to be easy but I can't think of a better way to honour and celebrate the artist Sushant❤️🕯 Am so thrilled for you @castingchhabra .. I know you have made an Incredibly special film. That too your debut as a director! And for you @sanjanasanghi96 this is the start of what I'm sure will be an amazing journey.. You shine in the trailers and I can't wait to see the film. So 7.30 IST tonight I'm tuning into @disneyplushotstarvip to watch #dilbechara . Hope you are too. Wherever in the world you may be, Let's make this the most special premiere ever❤️ Shine on your bright star 🌟 #sushantsinghrajput #ssr #taareginn #thefaultinourstars

Jacqueline Fernandez

#dilbechara ❤️

Kunal Kemmu

❤️

Kriti Khirbanda


Farah Khan


Preity Zinta

Shilpa Shetty

Looking at this poster gives me goose bumps... it's surreal to have @sushantsinghrajput grace our screens... one last time in his inimitable style ❤️Such a dichotomy of emotions, happiness and pain... To show Sushant some love, let's come together tomorrow (from within our homes) and give him the loudest cheer on the premiere of his film 'Dil Bechara' on Disney+ Hotstar in India and on Hotstar in USA, UK, and Canada for Subscribers and Non-Subscribers at 7:30 PM (IST). I know I will be there with my family. I hope you do too. This one's for you, Sushant!❤️😘🌈🙏🏻 ~ A big big hug to @castingchhabra... congratulations on your directorial debut🤗🤗 I know it's a very special film for you and we'll all be there! . . . . . #DilBechara #SushantSinghRajput

Anupam Kher

Anubhav Sinha

Dia Mirza

Manoj Bajpayee

Chetan Bhagat

Nawazuddin Siddique

Bhumika Chawla

RakulPreet Singh

So guys, happily watch the movie and pay a heartfelt tribute to late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput…

