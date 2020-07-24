Sushant Singh's Last Movie 'DilBechara' Is All Set For A Grand Release On Disney+ Hotstar
Only a few minutes left for Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie ‘DilBechara’ to be out… It will be dropped on Disney+ Hotstar exactly at 7:30 PM.
Only a few minutes left for Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie 'Dil Bechara' to be out… It will be dropped on Disney+ Hotstar exactly at 7:30 PM. So guys, be ready to watch the movie happily sitting at your homes…
Well, our dear Bollywood stars have reminded their fans the release time of the movie and requested them to enjoy the movie with their families. Most of them took to Twitter and Instagram accounts and share their wishes and love…
We Hans India have collated all the Twitter and Instagram posts for our readers… Have a look!
Shraddha Das
Vicky Kaushal
Sophie Chaudry
View this post on Instagram
7.30pm tonight, I know what I will be doing.. It's not going to be easy but I can't think of a better way to honour and celebrate the artist Sushant❤️🕯 Am so thrilled for you @castingchhabra .. I know you have made an Incredibly special film. That too your debut as a director! And for you @sanjanasanghi96 this is the start of what I'm sure will be an amazing journey.. You shine in the trailers and I can't wait to see the film. So 7.30 IST tonight I'm tuning into @disneyplushotstarvip to watch #dilbechara . Hope you are too. Wherever in the world you may be, Let's make this the most special premiere ever❤️ Shine on your bright star 🌟 #sushantsinghrajput #ssr #taareginn #thefaultinourstars
Jacqueline Fernandez
Kunal Kemmu
Kriti Khirbanda
View this post on Instagram
#dilbechara ❤️❤️ Let's watch this beautiful beautiful movie together. Let's keep a memory alive. #sushantsinghrajput ❤️ It's a very very very big day @castingchhabra , a big congratulations on your debut. Can't wait to see your magic unfold on screen :) @sanjanasanghi96 ❤️ sending u lots of love and happy vibes. Looking forward to watching u on screen, being kizie :)
Farah Khan
View this post on Instagram
We want to make this even more special for everyone. Lock the date and time. Let's all watch it together, the premiere of the film, same time, different places (your homes) but as one audience in whole. This one for #SushantSinghRajput ❤️ Dil Bechara to premiere on 24th July on Disney+ Hotstar in India and on Hotstar in USA, UK and Canada for Subscribers and Non-Subscribers at 7:30 PM (IST). ALL THE VERY BEST @castingchhabra @sanjanasanghi96 FIRST films are very special.. ♥️
Preity Zinta
Shilpa Shetty
View this post on Instagram
Looking at this poster gives me goose bumps... it's surreal to have @sushantsinghrajput grace our screens... one last time in his inimitable style ❤️Such a dichotomy of emotions, happiness and pain... To show Sushant some love, let's come together tomorrow (from within our homes) and give him the loudest cheer on the premiere of his film 'Dil Bechara' on Disney+ Hotstar in India and on Hotstar in USA, UK, and Canada for Subscribers and Non-Subscribers at 7:30 PM (IST). I know I will be there with my family. I hope you do too. This one's for you, Sushant!❤️😘🌈🙏🏻 ~ A big big hug to @castingchhabra... congratulations on your directorial debut🤗🤗 I know it's a very special film for you and we'll all be there! . . . . . #DilBechara #SushantSinghRajput
Anupam Kher
प्यारे सुशांत सिंह राजपूत!— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 24, 2020
आज आपकी फ़िल्म 'दिल बेचारा' रिलीज़ होने जा रही है।आप भौतिक दुनिया में हमारे साथ नहीं है और हमें हमेशा इस बात का दुख रहेगा।पर आपकी ये फ़िल्म हम सब दिल की आँखों से देखेंगे।और हर आँख से आँसू बहेगा।
हम आपको मिस करते है!
प्यार।
अनुपम@itsSSR #DilBechara pic.twitter.com/w1Ql7dvCci
Anubhav Sinha
This is also a story of two friend. @CastingChhabra who found Sushant his first film. And Sushant who would play the lead in Mukesh's first film. This one is for their love for each other. pic.twitter.com/tGDQBp3DVW— Anubhav Sinha (Not Bollywood) (@anubhavsinha) July 22, 2020
Dia Mirza
Will be watching #DilBechara today at 7:30pm 💛💫@sanjanasanghi96#SushantSinghRajput@CastingChhabra@foxstarhindi @DisneyplusHSVIP@roo_cha@arrahman@OfficialAMITABH#ShashankKhaitan #SuprotimSengupta pic.twitter.com/XxlPsE0mPU— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) July 24, 2020
Manoj Bajpayee
Best wishes to you My friend @CastingChhabra on the opening of a new chapter !! https://t.co/cbf8E86gSw— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) July 24, 2020
Chetan Bhagat
Today, when #DilBechara plays for the first time, he will be alive again. In subsequent plays it will be like another film, but the first time there will be magic and that boy will be alive again.— Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) July 24, 2020
Let us celebrate this rare moment as a nation and honor Sushant Singh Rajput today.
Nawazuddin Siddique
The time is come for all of us to pay our heart felt tribute by celebrating #SushantSinghRajput 's work. Let's watch it together #DilBechara releasing today @ 7.30pm on @DisneyPlusHS @CastingChhabra pic.twitter.com/Kg66A8Mdpg— Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) July 24, 2020
Bhumika Chawla
RakulPreet Singh
So guys, happily watch the movie and pay a heartfelt tribute to late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput…