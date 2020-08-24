Sushant Singh’s Staff Doles Out What Happened Exactly After Meetu Singh Witnessing Sushant’s Death Body

Bollywood's young actor Sushant Singh left to heavenly abode on 14th June, 2020 by killing himself. But still the reason for his suicide is not known. Off late, CBI has taken up this case making all his fans and family take a deep breath. All of us are waiting to know the truth and what made Sushant to take this drastic step. Well, CBI officers reached Mumbai and are already busy in investigating Sushant's friends, family and staff.

Well, Neeraj (Sushant's staff) said that, after breaking out the news of this young actor's death, his sister Meetu Singh visited his apartment and couldn't control witnessing her brother in that state. She shouted loudly and said, "Gulshan, why did you do this???". He also said that, she advised the staff to make Sushant's body to lie on the bed properly and thus they have removed that 'Kurta' which was there around this neck.

Sushant's staff also doled out that, his friend Siddharth Pithani tried hard by pressing Sushant's heart but there was no use!!!

Well, after Sushant's father KK Singh filed a complaint against Rhea Chakraborty, the case is taking twists and turns. But now as CBI has entered, we hope that the truth will be out soon.