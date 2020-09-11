Sushant's Brother-In-Law Vishal Kirti Drops A Post On 'World Suicide Prevention Day'

Sushant Singh Rajput's whole family is still mourning for the loss of their dear family member. Be it her 4 sisters, niece, nephews or brother-in-law's, all of them are staying active on social media and are fighting for the justice. Off late, Shweta Singh's husband Vishal Kirti took to Twitter and dropped a motivational message on 'World Suicide Prevention Day' and also doled out that, this post has nothing to do with Sushant…





Nothing to do with Sushant. It's an independent post. Today is #WorldSuicidePreventionDay & people should use this day to educate themselves on reasons for suicide and the causes of mental health issues. Speaking up without being educated about the topic does more harm than good. — vishal kirti (@vikirti) September 10, 2020







Vishal also supported Ankita Lokhande's 'Haters' post and lent his hand with his kind words…





Dear @anky1912. Please don't take the jibes made by paid PR seriously. Your support means a lot to the family. This is an organized effort to attack people who want #Justice4SSR.As you have correctly pointed out,all we want is to know the truth. More power to you for your bravery https://t.co/OXhGwyyQVW — vishal kirti (@vikirti) September 10, 2020







Ankita Lokhande stood as a strong support system for Sushant's family from the day Sushant left this world and is fighting for justice. She is being active on social media and dropping posts by giving her opinions on the present investigation proceedings.