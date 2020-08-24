Sushant's Gym Partner Throws Allegations On Rhea And Mahesh Bhatt And Raises New Controversy

It's been 66 days since Sushant Singh left to heavenly abode, but still the reason behind his death is unknown. This young actor killed himself on 14th June 2020 and sent huge shockwaves to the whole film industry and left all of us go teary-eyed. Well, Sushant's case is taking twists and turns and slowly turning uglier with all the allegations being made on Rhea Chakraborty. Off late, Sushant's gym partner Sunil Shukla, spoke to media and said, Bollywood's ace director Mahesh Bhatt and Rhea might have involved in Sushant's death.



He further added, Rhea's father is a doctor and thus she would consult him when Sushant fell sick. Thus, she might have given him wrong medication but he also raised a question that, who gave him the medicines in the absence of Rhea? From a couple of days, Mahesh Bhatt's name is getting involved in Sushant's case after the What's App chat image getting leaked in social media. It is said that Rhea is close to Mahesh Bhatt and thus he helped her in this case.

Neeraj also doled out that, Sushant used to take multi-vitamin tablets as far he knows and he suspects that people murdered him in the night itself and hanged him later.

Well, as CBI is investigating Sushant's suicide case, hope the truth comes out as soon as possible!!!