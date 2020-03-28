Sushmita Sen shares 100% effective pills

Mumbai: Like most of the celebrities, model and actor Sushmita Sen has also taken to social media for spreading awareness about the deadly coronavirus pandemic. The former Miss Universe has shared a bottle of medicine that reads, "COVID-19 Medicine STAY HOME (sic)."

The post which has gone viral with over 31 thousand likes till now has been captioned as, "#Important while we are home, please don't self medicate without checking with a doctor. The following information is for you & your families to be aware...do check with your doctors before taking my word for it!!"