Taapsee Pannu, Brakha Dutt And Anubhav Sinha Express Their Happiness As Rhea Chakraborty Gets Bail In Sushant Singh's Case
Finally, the Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty who was been put under bars with the allegations of drug consumption is granted with the bail on Wednesday. She was arrested by the narcotics department over the charges of procuring the drugs. Even her brother Showik and Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda were also arrested with the same charges.
Well, Bollywood celebrities like Anubhav Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Soni Razdan and Barkha Dutt expressed their happiness as Rhea gets bail in this case.
Taapsee Pannu
Taapsee retweeted Marya Shakil's post and also dropped her comment… "Hope her time in jail has sufficed the egos of a lot of people out there who in the name of justice for Sushant fulfilled their personal/professional agendas. Praying she doesn't become bitter towards the life she has ahead of her.
Life is Unfair but At least it's not over as yet."
Anubhav Sinha
Barkha Dutt
Kanika Dhillon
This B-Town retweeted Anubhav Sinha's tweet and expressed her happiness as Rhea is granted with the bail.
Sushant Singh Rajput killed himself on 14th June 2020 and his sudden demise sent shock waves to the whole film industry. After Sushant's father filed a complaint on Rhea Chakraborty, CBI officials started investigating her and Showik to dig out the truth. Even the Narcotics department also investigated Rhea, Showik and Samuel and arrested them with the procurement of drugs allegations.
Rhea spent a month in Byculla jail and is finally granted with the bail.