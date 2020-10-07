Taapsee Pannu, Brakha Dutt And Anubhav Sinha Express Their Happiness As Rhea Chakraborty Gets Bail In Sushant Singh's Case

Finally, the Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty who was been put under bars with the allegations of drug consumption is granted with the bail on Wednesday. She was arrested by the narcotics department over the charges of procuring the drugs. Even her brother Showik and Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda were also arrested with the same charges.

Well, Bollywood celebrities like Anubhav Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Soni Razdan and Barkha Dutt expressed their happiness as Rhea gets bail in this case.

Taapsee Pannu

Hope her time in jail has sufficed the egos of a lot of people out there who in the name of justice for Sushant fulfilled their personal/professional agendas.Praying she doesn't become bitter towards the life she has ahead of her.

Life is Unfair but Atleast it's not over as yet. https://t.co/TGnbRZSL83 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) October 7, 2020



Life is Unfair but At least it's not over as yet."

Anubhav Sinha

Barkha Dutt

#RheaChakraborty finally gets bail after a month. She has been the subject of utmost misogynistic vilification, led by some of our major TV news channels ( some of whom tried and trying to change track midway). — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) October 7, 2020







As @Tweet2Rhea gets bail if there is one interview I recommend its this one with @Javedakhtarjadu on @themojo_in - Bollywood under siege. 90 minutes & every imaginable question https://t.co/6sQqI4nIJd — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) October 7, 2020



Kanika Dhillon

Yesss!!! Let that sink in... she has already been in jail for A MONTH!! RELEASE @Tweet2Rhea #rheachakroborty n all those who were baying for her blood.. reflect. Ponder. And at least NOW come forward n support her to be out of JAIL! #ReleaseRheaChakraborty https://t.co/zpZmDOIQqe — Kanika Dhillon (@KanikaDhillon) October 6, 2020



This B-Town retweeted Anubhav Sinha's tweet and expressed her happiness as Rhea is granted with the bail.



Sushant Singh Rajput killed himself on 14th June 2020 and his sudden demise sent shock waves to the whole film industry. After Sushant's father filed a complaint on Rhea Chakraborty, CBI officials started investigating her and Showik to dig out the truth. Even the Narcotics department also investigated Rhea, Showik and Samuel and arrested them with the procurement of drugs allegations.

Rhea spent a month in Byculla jail and is finally granted with the bail.