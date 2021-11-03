Taapsee Pannu Says, A-List Actors Refuse To Do Films With Her And Gives Her Explanation

Bollywood's ace actor Taapsee Pannu is in the best phase of her career. She is busy with a handful of movies and that too maximum of the female-centric ones. Her movies definitely hold some intense subjects and connect the audience to the plot immediately! Off late, she gave an interview to CBFC member Vani Tripathi Tikoo at the FICCI Global Young Leaders Summit 2021 and spoke on how A-list actors refused to act with her...



She started off by saying, "One actor refused to do a film (in which she had a double role), saying 'ek Taapsee ko sambhalna mushkil hota hai, yahan toh do hain'. There was another actor who was offered a film with me and we had worked together before. He just said, 'I don't want to do this film because, actually, the sympathy goes more to the girl in the end.' It was a love story! I told him I expected a little more confidence and a sense of security in an actor like him. He has done way more films and is a bigger star. But that's the sad truth we are dealing with every day".

She also added, "Every time I sit down with my producers over a list of the top five actors shortlisted for my films, those top five actors are the ones who have done just one or two films. And even they don't want the role, because the system around them trains them to not do a film in which their role is just 10%".

Presently, Taapsee Pannu is busy with a handful of movies. She will be seen in Rashmi Rocket, Loop Lapeta, Jana Gana Mana, Dobaaraa, Alien, Shabhash Mithu, Mishan Impossible and Blurr movies.

Well, with Blurr movie she is also turning into a producer. She will bankroll the movie under her home banner 'Outsider Films'. Coming to Shabhash Mithu, it is the biopic of Indian legendary woman cricketer Mithali Raj.