Taapsee Thanks All Her Fans And Drops The Cake Cutting Pics On Social Media

Bollywood 'Pink' actress Taapsee Pannu celebrated her 33rd birthday yesterday and turned a year older. Many celebrities and fans wished this cute diva through social media and poured their wishes on her… Well, this 'Thappad' diva took to her Instagram account and thanked all her fans and well-wishers and dropped a few cake cutting pics…

In these pics, Taapsee is seen happily cutting the yummy chocolate cake and thinking what to wish… She wore a green salwar and tied up her hair into two pony's. Along with these pics, she also dropped her description of each pic and made us know how did she celebrate her birthday amidst the Covid-19 lockdown…



She wrote, "Process of cutting your birthday cake.

Pic 1: think of a wish

Pic 2: think harder moron you can't ask for 100 things choose one

Pic 3: ok just choose "go corona go" and get done with it.

Pic 4: ok let's cut. No wait, first have to blow the candle and anyway that's not the right side of the knife.

Pic 5: blow the candle , which you have strategically chosen so it doesn't reveal your age.

Pic 6: don't slaughter it, cut it .

And happy birthday to yours Truly! Who promises to stay as true as possible for her sanity and your love for ever n ever

❤️❤️"

Taapsee is seen happy and enjoyed her birthday to the core…Well, we hope the Covid-19 pandemic rules out soon she will be back to the big screen ASAP and entertain us in the same way!!!