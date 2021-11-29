Tadap Trailer 2: Ahan Shetty's One-Man Show Is A Terrific Drama Filled With Romance And Action

It is all known that Bollywood newbies Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria are making their debut to the cine world with 'Tadap' movie. As the release date is nearing, the makers are creating hype with their awesome digital promotions. Already they dropped the trailer of this romantic love story and now, they once again treated the fans of Ahan Shetty by sharing the second trailer of this movie.



Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria shared the second trailer on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Ahan Shetty

Well, the trailer starts off with Ahan's father asking him about his love. Then a few romantic scenes between the lead actor Ahan and Tara Sutaria are shown. Finally, Ahan is seen in a full rugged avatar where he is betrayed in his love. He seeks revenge and starts attacking Tara's father who is a local politician! This one dialogue is enough to watch the trailer! "Saanp ko dudh sirf nag panchami ke din pilaya jata hai baki ke din ghar mai ghusne pe kuchal hi dete hai, and 'beti ne pyar ki tadap suni thi ab baap pyar ki tadap jhelega".

Sharing the trailer, Ahan also wrote, "Witness our incredible love story on the 3rd of December. #TadapTrailer2 out now!"

Coming to Tara, she also shared the trailer on her social media page and wrote, "Two lovers who dared to love each other and chase the Tadap of their raging love. #TadapTrailer2 out now".

Well, the Tadap movie is the remake of Tollywood's blockbuster movie 'RX 100'. It is directed by Milan Lutharia and is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under Fox Star Studios in association with the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner. This romantic love tale will hit the screens on 3rd December, 2021… Along with the lead actors, even Saurabh Shukla as Ishana's father, Kumud Mishra as Ramisa's father, Sumit Gulati as Ishana's friend are the prominent characters of this movie.